Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

