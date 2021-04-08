Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OCUP. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

