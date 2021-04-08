Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,899. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

