Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will earn $18.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.61 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.35. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen has a 1-year low of $207.34 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

