Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 213,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,720,444. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $74.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.