Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orbital Energy Group Inc. is a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of companies. Its group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction in the renewable energy industry. Orbital Energy Group Inc., formerly known as CUI GLOBAL INC, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OEG. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Orbital Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OEG stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Orbital Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

