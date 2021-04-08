Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report $155.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Orion Group reported sales of $166.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $697.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $675.98 million to $730.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $744.95 million, with estimates ranging from $738.39 million to $751.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORN. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $181.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Orion Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 140,509 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 130,898 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 154,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.