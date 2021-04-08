OST Market Cap Hits $37.52 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One OST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OST has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. OST has a market cap of $37.52 million and $2.07 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00056162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00022933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00634674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00083467 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030336 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

