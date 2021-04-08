Ouroboros Market Capitalization Reaches $118,990.24 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $118,990.24 and $915.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00263452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.22 or 0.00799869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,650.48 or 0.99763196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00709778 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

