Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director Sells $142,715.52 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $54.06 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

