PAC Global (PAC) Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00141139 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

