PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $109,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.