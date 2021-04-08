Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.56. 87,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,596. The company has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.13 and its 200 day moving average is $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.30 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

