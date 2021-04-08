Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $50.61 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of SBA Communications worth $50,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,975,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $283.11. 4,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,811. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,894.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.33 and a 200 day moving average of $281.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

