Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 18,280 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 528,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,036,705. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

