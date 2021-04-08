Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,916 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $548.04. 102,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,940. The company has a market cap of $242.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.03 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $526.86 and a 200-day moving average of $516.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

