Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,201 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $574.22. The company had a trading volume of 162,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $257.00 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $356.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

