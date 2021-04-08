Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,926 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.36. 246,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,597,273. The company has a market capitalization of $338.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.65 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

