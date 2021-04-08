Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTVE opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

