Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $71,000 in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

SQNS opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

