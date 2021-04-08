Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $34,000 Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth $69,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVX. Roth Capital increased their target price on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $313.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,410 shares of company stock worth $130,860. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.