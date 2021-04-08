Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $63,000 Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $213.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.