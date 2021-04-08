Paparazzi Price Reaches $0.0006 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $25,244.28 and $2,289.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00630823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00081503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.