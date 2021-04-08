Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.57 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.