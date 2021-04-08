Park National Corp OH Purchases New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.15 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.