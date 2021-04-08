Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

