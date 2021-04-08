Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.67. Approximately 2,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

PKIUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Parkland from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Parkland from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

