PAYCENT (PYN) Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $334,268.19 and $357.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

