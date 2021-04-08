Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Argus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Paychex by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after buying an additional 52,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

