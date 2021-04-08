Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.53 and last traded at $94.79. 19,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,928,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Paychex by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 52,142 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

