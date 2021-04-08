Paychex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,027 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,861 call options.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $94.81 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average is $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

