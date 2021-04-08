Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PGC has been the subject of several other research reports. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

PGC stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $600.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

