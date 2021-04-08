Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Sells $114,727.36 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Leon Trefler sold 90 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600.00.

Shares of PEGA opened at $118.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $148.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.79.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

