Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1674 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 109.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.4%.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 732,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,555. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

