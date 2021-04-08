PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

NYSE PFSI opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $898,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 253,929 shares worth $15,883,193. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.