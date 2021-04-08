Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys New Shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,289 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 178,457 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 166,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 557.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

