Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.93 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNW opened at $82.26 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

