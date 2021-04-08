Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,199.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,122.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,121.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.32 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $968.10.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.