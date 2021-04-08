Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in McKesson were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 734.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $193.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.13 and a 200 day moving average of $173.54. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.