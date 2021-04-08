Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 4,000 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.