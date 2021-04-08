Pensionfund Sabic Invests $2.02 Million in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

