Pensionfund Sabic Invests $2.09 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

