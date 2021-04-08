Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379,194 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

NYSE:VER opened at $41.15 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 53.31%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

