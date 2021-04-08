Pensionfund Sabic Sells 9,000 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after buying an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 629,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 80,284 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

