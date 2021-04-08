Pensionfund Sabic Takes $514,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.