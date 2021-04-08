PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $143.52. The stock had a trading volume of 76,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,998. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.