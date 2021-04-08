Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

PRGO opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -673.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after acquiring an additional 442,920 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Perrigo by 487.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 319,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

