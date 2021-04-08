Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Insider Sells $1,027,600.00 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Richard Chen sold 345 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $11,247.00.

Shares of PSNL opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

