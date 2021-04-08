Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

