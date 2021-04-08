Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Boosted by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.08. 15,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,254. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

